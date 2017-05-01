Ethiopia wants to repatriate more than 200,000 citizens from Saudi Arabia

Temesgen Omer, Middle East Affairs Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Addis, in a consultative meeting on Saturday said more than 3000 Ethiopians have so far returned, but more than 200,000 Ethiopians still live in Saudi Arabia without residence and work permits, and the government is actively working to repatriate them. The Saudi government recently launched " a nation without violations " campaign to give people, people without legal document, a 90-day amnesty period to help them leave the country without suffering penalties.

