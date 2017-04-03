Ethiopia, Sudan vow to bolster ties
In a press briefing the two leaders gave here today to international and local journalists, they underscored their strong commitments to the deepening of the relations of the sister countries. Prime Minister Hailemaraim said President Omar al-Bashir's official visit will cement the existing relationship between the two countries.
