Ethiopia says 669 killed in months of violent protests

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia - Months of violence that sparked Ethiopia's current state of emergency left at least 669 people dead, the government-affiliated Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said Tuesday. The protests that began in November 2015 and spread throughout the country demanding wider political freedoms posed a challenge to one of Africa's fastest-growing economies and a government accused by human rights groups of suppressing dissenting voices.

Chicago, IL

