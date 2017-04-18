Ethiopia Rejects UN, EU Calls to Inve...

Ethiopia Rejects UN, EU Calls to Investigate Deadly Protests

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn is seen in his office in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 17, 2016. Ethiopia's prime minister is rejecting requests by the United Nations and the European Union to investigate months of anti-government protests that left hundreds dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,438,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC