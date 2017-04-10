Ethiopia: Power Supply Accelerating E...

Ethiopia: Power Supply Accelerating Ethio-Sudan Socio-Economic Ties

Unlike the previous days when they experienced slump in infrastructure and turbulent political situation in the Horn, Ethiopia and Sudan, in recent decades, have decided to boost food and energy production and stimulate manufacturing, while adapting to recurring climatic challenges. Ethiopia places utmost consideration to working closely with its neighbouring nations to promote trade, investment, development and infrastructure with a view to hasten economic integration in the region.

Chicago, IL

