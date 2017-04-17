Ethiopia Opens Embassy in Algeria
The visiting Ethiopian Foreign Minister Dr Workneh Gebeyehu and Algerian Foreign Affairs State Minister Ramtane Lamamra officially inaugurated the embassy. During the occasion, Lamamra said that the absence of an Ethiopian embassy in Algeria has not been an "obstacle" for "rapprochement" between the two countries, recalling the existence of an Algerian diplomatic representation to Addis Ababa for more than 40 years.
