Ethiopia offers condolences following deadly terror attacks on Egyptian churches

The Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia extended condolences to the victims of the terrorist attacks committed upon followers of the Egyptian Coptic church, which occurred in Tanta and Alexandria cities on Sunday. In a message of condolences sent to the Foreign Minister of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu condemned the heinous terrorist attacks in the strongest terms and extended his deepest condolences to the people and Government of Egypt and offered his profound sympathy to bereaved families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.