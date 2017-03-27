Ethiopia: Grand Ethiopia Renaissance ...

Ethiopia: Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam - Crystallizing Unity

15 hrs ago

Today, the 6th year anniversary of the commencement of the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam is being celebrated at the construction site. Who could have imagined what shape GERD would take in six years time when the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi laid the surprising cornerstone? Today, the six year old Dam graces and fills Ethiopians with hope and triumph.

Chicago, IL

