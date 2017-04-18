Ethiopia admits 2016 unrest death tol...

Ethiopia admits 2016 unrest death toll reached 669

Friday Apr 21 Read more: EurActiv.com

The official death toll from last year's civil unrest in Ethiopia came to 669 people, according to a report to the parliament in Addis Ababa this week. Long-standing grievances over land-allocation and political marginalisation in the Oromia and Amhara regions saw spontaneous 'illegal' protests and the killing of some 600 civilians by security forces, according to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission .

Chicago, IL

