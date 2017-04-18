Ethiopia admits 2016 unrest death toll reached 669
The official death toll from last year's civil unrest in Ethiopia came to 669 people, according to a report to the parliament in Addis Ababa this week. Long-standing grievances over land-allocation and political marginalisation in the Oromia and Amhara regions saw spontaneous 'illegal' protests and the killing of some 600 civilians by security forces, according to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission .
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC