Ethiopia: Addis Youth, Women Mark 6th GERD Anniversary

The Addis Ababa Youth and Sports, and Women and Children Affairs Bureau jointly marked the sixth anniversary of the launching of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Wednesday. The contribution of the youth and women is important in the construction of GERD as they make up 70 per cent of the population, said City Government of Addis Ababa, Youth and Sports Deputy Bureau Head Yonas Aregay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.