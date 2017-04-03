Ethiopia: Addis Youth, Women Mark 6th...

Ethiopia: Addis Youth, Women Mark 6th GERD Anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Addis Ababa Youth and Sports, and Women and Children Affairs Bureau jointly marked the sixth anniversary of the launching of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Wednesday. The contribution of the youth and women is important in the construction of GERD as they make up 70 per cent of the population, said City Government of Addis Ababa, Youth and Sports Deputy Bureau Head Yonas Aregay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,058 • Total comments across all topics: 280,144,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC