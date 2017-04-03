Ethiopia: Addis Youth, Women Mark 6th GERD Anniversary
The Addis Ababa Youth and Sports, and Women and Children Affairs Bureau jointly marked the sixth anniversary of the launching of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Wednesday. The contribution of the youth and women is important in the construction of GERD as they make up 70 per cent of the population, said City Government of Addis Ababa, Youth and Sports Deputy Bureau Head Yonas Aregay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC