ERA awards road projects worth 2.7 bln birr to local companies

The Ethiopian Roads Authority said it has awarded three road projects worth 2.7 billion birr to local construction companies, which will be built in three regions of the country within three years period. ERA signed a contract agreement with a grade one Afrotsion and Rama Construction PLC for construction of two roads-Trumi-Ommo, stretching 63 km in South Nations Nationalities and Peoples Region and a 60km Robe-Gasira in Oromia region, while Orkind Business Group won the 78 km Gambela-Aliya road contract in Gambela region.

