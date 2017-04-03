ERA awards road projects worth 2.7 bln birr to local companies
The Ethiopian Roads Authority said it has awarded three road projects worth 2.7 billion birr to local construction companies, which will be built in three regions of the country within three years period. ERA signed a contract agreement with a grade one Afrotsion and Rama Construction PLC for construction of two roads-Trumi-Ommo, stretching 63 km in South Nations Nationalities and Peoples Region and a 60km Robe-Gasira in Oromia region, while Orkind Business Group won the 78 km Gambela-Aliya road contract in Gambela region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC