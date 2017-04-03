ERA awards road projects worth 2.7 bl...

ERA awards road projects worth 2.7 bln birr to local companies

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Walta Information Centre

The Ethiopian Roads Authority said it has awarded three road projects worth 2.7 billion birr to local construction companies, which will be built in three regions of the country within three years period. ERA signed a contract agreement with a grade one Afrotsion and Rama Construction PLC for construction of two roads-Trumi-Ommo, stretching 63 km in South Nations Nationalities and Peoples Region and a 60km Robe-Gasira in Oromia region, while Orkind Business Group won the 78 km Gambela-Aliya road contract in Gambela region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Nobel Prize
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,536 • Total comments across all topics: 280,138,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC