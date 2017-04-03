Egypt suffers water scarcity amid increase in demand: Official
"Egypt does not have the luxury to waste even one cubic meter of water," Khaled told Youm7, noting that the country has no alternative water resources, while the demand is increasing. In November 2016, the ministry, in cooperation with the United Nations, held a workshop to discuss the government's strategic plan concerning water scarcity, according to an official statement.
