Egypt suffers water scarcity amid inc...

Egypt suffers water scarcity amid increase in demand: Official

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Egypt Today

"Egypt does not have the luxury to waste even one cubic meter of water," Khaled told Youm7, noting that the country has no alternative water resources, while the demand is increasing. In November 2016, the ministry, in cooperation with the United Nations, held a workshop to discuss the government's strategic plan concerning water scarcity, according to an official statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,026 • Total comments across all topics: 280,184,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC