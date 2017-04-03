East Africa: Tanzania-Ethiopia Hub De...

East Africa: Tanzania-Ethiopia Hub Deal Doesn't Augur Well With Air Tanzania Future Prospects

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn flew back home after his two-day state visit last week with a bag full of goodies, one being a deal for Ethiopian Airline to establish a cargo hub in Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli said the deal will enable Addis Ababa to expand alternatives, linking its ports for imports and exports through Dar es Salaam.

