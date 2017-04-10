East Africa: Air Tanzania Set to Send 28 Pilots, Engineers to Ethiopia for Training
Seeking to embark on capacity building for its employees at affordable costs, Air Tanzania Company Limited will send 28 pilots and aircraft engineers for training at institutions operated by Ethiopian Airlines in Addis Ababa. "Training a pilot in Ethiopia will save US $500 dollars per hour compared to the amount currently paid for such teaching in the United Kingdom and Canada," the Managing Director of ATCL, Mr Ladislaus Matindi, explained yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC