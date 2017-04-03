CViolence is the last refuge of those who wish to fish in troubled waters

On March 30, 2017, the House of Peoples' Representatives approved extending the current State of Emergency by 4 months. Speaking to MPs on reasons behind the deferment of the State of Emergency, Head of the Command Post of the State of Emergency Secretariat, Defence Minister Siraj Fegesa, said: "The main reason to seek Parliament's approval for an extension stems from the fact that out there are individuals and groups who still are hellbent on using violence to redress their grievances."

