.com | Court orders Ethiopia 'Zone 9'...

.com | Court orders Ethiopia 'Zone 9' bloggers to face new charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News24

An Ethiopian court on Thursday ordered two bloggers who had been critical of the government to face trial again more than a year after they were acquitted of terrorism charges. Prosecutors had appealed the October 2015 ruling that absolved five bloggers from the Zone 9 website of allegations of plotting attacks and having links with a banned group in a case that rights groups decried as an attack on press freedom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC