.com | Court orders Ethiopia 'Zone 9' bloggers to face new charges

Court orders Ethiopia 'Zone 9' bloggers to face new charges
An Ethiopian court on Thursday ordered two bloggers who had been critical of the government to face trial again more than a year after they were acquitted of terrorism charges. Prosecutors had appealed the October 2015 ruling that absolved five bloggers from the Zone 9 website of allegations of plotting attacks and having links with a banned group in a case that rights groups decried as an attack on press freedom.
