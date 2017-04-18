Closure of Abuja airport, a tough challenge - Lai Mohammed
The timely completion of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, runway that paved the way for the re-opening of the airport, after a six-week closure, has shown the ability of Buhari's administration to rise to any occasion, irrespective of the daunting nature of the challenge. In a statement issued in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, yesterday, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who stated this, described as a remarkable achievement the ability of the government to complete the total reconstruction of the runway within the stipulated time, despite doomsday predictions.
