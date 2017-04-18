Civics education far behind from meeting set goals: Study
The Civics and Ethical Education curriculum, which have been on use has proved to be far behind from achieving the very purpose of the subject, a study commissioned by Ethiopian Policy and Research Institute indicated. The study titled "Civics and Ethics in educational Institutions, challenges and possible solution," suggests that the curriculum shall be revised as ethics education that has been given since fifth grade did not bring desired results.
