China says B&R initiative proved successful in Ethiopia with operational railways

The Belt and Road Initiative , a Chinese project launched across the world three years ago has become successful in Ethiopia with railway projects went operational, the Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopian, La Yifan said in forum held today. The initiative is a development strategy and framework, proposed President Xi Jinping in 2013 that promote connectivity and cooperation of China with the rest of the world.

Chicago, IL

