China commended for its role in addressing infrastructure gap in Africa

China's infrastructure development projects in Africa have been boosting employment while enabling skills development and technology transfer, according to speakers at a seminar recently organized in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa to deliberate on the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative. Organized under the theme, "Belt and Road Initiative: African Perspective," the seminar has attracted speakers and presenters of senior government officials, diplomats, scholars and representatives of international institutions among others.

