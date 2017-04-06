AU mediator starts meetings in Kharto...

AU mediator starts meetings in Khartoum ahead of new peace talks

Read more: Xinhuanet

African Union Chief Mediator Thabo Mbeki started a series of meetings here on Thursday ahead of a new round of peace talks between the Sudanese government and rebels of Sudan People's Liberation Movement /northern sector and Darfur armed groups. Mbeki, the head of African Union High-Level Implementation Panel on Sudan , first met with Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, Sudan's presidential assistant and head of the government's negotiating team.

