Ambassadors stress importance of Emira s visit to Addis Ababa
Qatar's ambassador to Ethiopia Abdulaziz bin Sultan al-Rumaihi highlighted the significance of HH the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit to Ethiopia which marks the developing bilateral relations in all areas. Speaking to Qatar News Agency , the ambassador said that the Emir will discuss with Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and President Mulatu Teshome the relations between the two countries and means of bolstering co-operation in all economic, political, investment, social and cultural areas, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.
Walta Information Centre.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
