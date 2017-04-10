Ambassadors stress importance of Emir...

Ambassadors stress importance of Emira s visit to Addis Ababa

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Walta Information Centre

Qatar's ambassador to Ethiopia Abdulaziz bin Sultan al-Rumaihi highlighted the significance of HH the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit to Ethiopia which marks the developing bilateral relations in all areas. Speaking to Qatar News Agency , the ambassador said that the Emir will discuss with Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and President Mulatu Teshome the relations between the two countries and means of bolstering co-operation in all economic, political, investment, social and cultural areas, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC