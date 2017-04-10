Ambassadors stress importance of Emira s visit to Addis Ababa

Qatar's ambassador to Ethiopia Abdulaziz bin Sultan al-Rumaihi highlighted the significance of HH the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit to Ethiopia which marks the developing bilateral relations in all areas. Speaking to Qatar News Agency , the ambassador said that the Emir will discuss with Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and President Mulatu Teshome the relations between the two countries and means of bolstering co-operation in all economic, political, investment, social and cultural areas, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.