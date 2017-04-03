Africa: Top African Airlines Battle f...

Africa: Top African Airlines Battle for Lucrative New Routes

Regional airlines have in the past three months intensified their competition for intra-African and international business, as each positions itself to dominate the most lucrative routes. Rwandan national carrier RwandAir announced on March 29 that it is ready for its maiden entry into Europe, while increasing flights on the Nairobi-Entebbe route.

