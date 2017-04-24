Africa: Chinese Footwear Firm Sets So...

Africa: Chinese Footwear Firm Sets Solid Foothold Into Africa

Large Chinese ladies shoe manufacturing firm, Huajian Footwear, says it now wants to invest more into Africa where it hopes to create at least 100,000 job opportunities. The factory management also says it expects to train 2,000 African citizens in China in the art and technology of making quality shoes -comparable anywhere around the globe.

Chicago, IL

