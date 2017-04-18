Addis Ababa Names Train After Leipzig...

Addis Ababa Names Train After Leipzig City

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

The Addis Ababa City Administration has named one of the light trains after the city of Leipzig, a twin city of Addis Ababa in Germany. Speaking on the occasion Mayor of Addis Ababa City Deriba Kuma said the move comes following a similar naming of a train, market center and a square after Addis Ababa by the City of Leipzig a year ago in lieu of the recognition of the twining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,404 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC