Addis Ababa Names Train After Leipzig City

The Addis Ababa City Administration has named one of the light trains after the city of Leipzig, a twin city of Addis Ababa in Germany. Speaking on the occasion Mayor of Addis Ababa City Deriba Kuma said the move comes following a similar naming of a train, market center and a square after Addis Ababa by the City of Leipzig a year ago in lieu of the recognition of the twining.

