a oeEthiopia is Much More Than Land o...

a oeEthiopia is Much More Than Land of Origina - UNWTO Secretary General

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Walta Information Centre

Ethiopia with its various tangible and intangible heritages, historical and cultural tourist destination is much more than the land of origin, said Dr. Taleb D. Rifai, Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization . This comment came during the 37 African ministers of tourism and high level delegations of the UNWTO led by Dr. Rifai visited the town of Gondar, home to Fasil Ghebbi which was the residence of the Ethiopian emperor Fasilides and his successors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,629 • Total comments across all topics: 280,553,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC