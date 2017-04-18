669 die in Ethiopia's 2016 unrest: co...

669 die in Ethiopia's 2016 unrest: commission

A total of 669 people, most of them civilians, died in political unrest in parts of the three most populous regions of Ethiopia in 2016, according to a report by a government watchdog. The government mandated Ethiopian human Rights Commission in a report presented by its head Dr. Adisu Gebregzbaher to the Ethiopian parliament on April 18 says, the biggest number of deaths occurred in Ethiopia's largest state Oromiya, with the deaths of 462 civilians and 33 security forces.

