Zimbabwe: We're Ready to Rescue Airzim, Says Ethiopian Airlines Boss

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest cargo and passenger carrier, is dreaming big. After generating revenue of US$2,43 billion in the 2016 financial year, which saw a 70% jump in net profit and an 18% increase in passenger numbers to 7,6 million, the airline says it is buying an additional 55 aircraft, expanding its fleet to 142 planes.

