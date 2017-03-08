What is the main challenge of Africa?
On February 18, Sabalwanyi met at State House, Entebbe, a visiting military delegation consisting of generals and brigadiers from the National Defence University of the United States of America who were accompanied by US ambassador to Uganda, Ms Deborah Malac. The delegation was led by Gen John Paxton, assistant commandant of the US Marine Corps.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb 21
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb 20
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb 20
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb 20
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb 20
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb 19
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb 19
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
