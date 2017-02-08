UCLA archaeologist working with Mai-A...

UCLA archaeologist working with Mai-Adrasha community to preserve cultural heritage in Tigrai

21 hrs ago

UCLA Archaeologist professor Willeke Wendrich and her team unearthed the above amazing over 2300 years old masonry wall in Mai-Adrasha, Shire, Tigrai, Ethiopia - photo credit UCLA Archaeologists from UCLA are digging in a relatively unknown site which about 2300 years old found in Mai-Adrasha, Shire in the northern Ethiopian state of Tigrai. UCLA professor Willeke Wendrich and her team have been going back to the site and digging for a few years and they have established an excellent relationship with the local people.

Chicago, IL

