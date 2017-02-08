UCLA archaeologist working with Mai-Adrasha community to preserve cultural heritage in Tigrai

UCLA Archaeologist professor Willeke Wendrich and her team unearthed the above amazing over 2300 years old masonry wall in Mai-Adrasha, Shire, Tigrai, Ethiopia - photo credit UCLA Archaeologists from UCLA are digging in a relatively unknown site which about 2300 years old found in Mai-Adrasha, Shire in the northern Ethiopian state of Tigrai. UCLA professor Willeke Wendrich and her team have been going back to the site and digging for a few years and they have established an excellent relationship with the local people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tigrai Online.