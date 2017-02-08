The victory of Adwa symbolizes freedom of black African people a " Mayor Diriba Kuma
The remarkable victory of Adwa against the invading power of Italian forces is a symbolic for the freedom of the black African people, Mayor of Addis Ababa, Diriba Kuma stated. During the celebration of 121th victory of Adwa at Menelik II square held today, Diriba said that the victory of Adwa is a stunning victory is not only achievement for freedom of Ethiopian people but also a symbolic and break through for the whole black people of Africa.
