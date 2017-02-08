The victory of Adwa symbolizes freedo...

The victory of Adwa symbolizes freedom of black African people a " Mayor Diriba Kuma

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Walta Information Centre

The remarkable victory of Adwa against the invading power of Italian forces is a symbolic for the freedom of the black African people, Mayor of Addis Ababa, Diriba Kuma stated. During the celebration of 121th victory of Adwa at Menelik II square held today, Diriba said that the victory of Adwa is a stunning victory is not only achievement for freedom of Ethiopian people but also a symbolic and break through for the whole black people of Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb 21 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb 20 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb 20 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb 20 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb 20 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb 19 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb 19 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,895 • Total comments across all topics: 279,282,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC