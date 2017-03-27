The Ethiopian Suri tribe with extreme...

The Ethiopian Suri tribe with extremely painful rituals

The Ethiopian tribe where women place THORNS under their skin as a sign of beauty...while the men scar themselves to mark the rivals they have killed The Suri tribe inhabit the mountains of the Great Rift Valley in the plains of south-western Ethiopia and pride themselves on the scars they carry. Once a girl reaches a certain age, her lower incisors are knocked out and her bottom lip is pierced and stretched until it can hold the clay plate In south western Ethiopia, where the Omo River snakes through the lush, green forests, the Suri tribe live in their timeless grass huts In a bizarre ritual, female members of the tribe have distinctive clay discs inserted into holes in their bottom lip, which are considered signs of beauty.

