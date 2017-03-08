Thailand seizes 300kg ivory haul from...

Thailand seizes 300kg ivory haul from Malawi

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

Bangkok: Thailand has seized more than 300kg of ivory from Malawi on flights into Bangkok's main airport, authorities an nounced, underscoring the country's continued role as a regional smuggling hub. Packages stuffed with ivory, together weighing 330kg, were discovered on two Ethiopian Airline flights from Addis Ababa, the customs department said in a statement, adding that the parcels had originated in Malawi's capital Lilongwe.

Chicago, IL

