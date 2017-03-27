Sudanese lawmakers confer with Ethiop...

Sudanese lawmakers confer with Ethiopiaa s house speaker

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Walta Information Centre

A delegation of Sudanese lawmakers on Wednesday paid a visit to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, for bilateral talks with their Ethiopian counterparts. The Sudanese parliamentarians yesterday discussed a range of issues of common concern with Abadula Gemeda, the speaker of Ethiopia's House of Peoples' Representatives.

