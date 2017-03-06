St Kitts-Nevis and Ethiopia Establish Diplomatic Relations
At a jubilant ceremony in London at the Federation's High Commission, St. Kitts & Nevis and the Democratic Federal Republic of Ethiopia officially established diplomatic relations. The signature of the joint communiquA© formalising ties between the two countries marks a significant milestone for the Federation given the storied history between the Caribbean and the African country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb 21
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb 20
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb 20
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb 20
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb 20
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb 19
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb 19
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC