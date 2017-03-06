St Kitts-Nevis and Ethiopia Establish...

St Kitts-Nevis and Ethiopia Establish Diplomatic Relations

At a jubilant ceremony in London at the Federation's High Commission, St. Kitts & Nevis and the Democratic Federal Republic of Ethiopia officially established diplomatic relations. The signature of the joint communiquA© formalising ties between the two countries marks a significant milestone for the Federation given the storied history between the Caribbean and the African country.

