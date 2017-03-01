Seven weeks of Lent highlights water crisis in Africa
With an ecumenical prayer service on Ash Wednesday in St Mary's cathedral of the Ethiopian Orthodox church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the Ecumenical Water Network began its annual Lenten campaign "Seven weeks for water". This year during Lent it will raise awareness of water justice issues in Africa.
