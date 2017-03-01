Seven weeks of Lent highlights water ...

Seven weeks of Lent highlights water crisis in Africa

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

With an ecumenical prayer service on Ash Wednesday in St Mary's cathedral of the Ethiopian Orthodox church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the Ecumenical Water Network began its annual Lenten campaign "Seven weeks for water". This year during Lent it will raise awareness of water justice issues in Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb 21 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb 20 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb 20 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb 20 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb 20 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb 19 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb 19 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,583 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC