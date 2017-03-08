Roseburg teen left Ethiopia to join adoptive family 9 years ago
When Merhawi Stephen Lake of Roseburg was 8 years old, he traveled from his place of birth, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to join his adoptive family in the United States. "It's definitely different from being Ethiopian and coming here, but everyone was very loving and very welcoming to me," Merhawi said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb 21
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb 20
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb 20
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb 20
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb 20
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb 19
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb 19
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC