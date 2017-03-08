Roseburg teen left Ethiopia to join a...

Roseburg teen left Ethiopia to join adoptive family 9 years ago

When Merhawi Stephen Lake of Roseburg was 8 years old, he traveled from his place of birth, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to join his adoptive family in the United States. "It's definitely different from being Ethiopian and coming here, but everyone was very loving and very welcoming to me," Merhawi said.

Chicago, IL

