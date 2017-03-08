Research discovers genetics reflect past human history
The genetic research conducted over the genes of diverse Ethiopian people come up with findings that verify the past human history and oral stories. Researcher's teams drawn from Addis Ababa University and London University have conducted genetic research through taking gene samples from more than 1100 people.
