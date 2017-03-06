Ramada Addis, Addis Ababa opens in Et...

Ramada Addis, Addis Ababa opens in Ethiopia

Wyndham Hotel Group and ADM Business, a privately-owned Ethiopian company, have announced the opening of Ramada Addis, Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. The globally-recognised Ramada brand truly encourages travellers to sample the world, offering more than 850 hotels spanning 63 countries across all six continents.

