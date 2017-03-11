Our peace is in our full control

1 hr ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

Following the death of her husband two years ago, Habiba, 55, has been raising her two daughters and a son by vending coffee and tea around construction sites in her home town Sebeta, Oromia. On daily basis Habiba carries coffee and tea in thermostat and wonders around construction sites to retail it on cups for laborers either during breakfast or coffee break.

