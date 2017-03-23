Nigeria Asks Ethiopian Airlines to Help Re-establish Flag Carrier - Friday, 24 March 2017 01:45

Addis Ababa March 23, 2017 The government of Nigeria recently asked to forge a partnership with Ethiopian Airlines to re-establish its national airline, which ceased operation in 2012, AIN online, a media company focused on the aviation sector, reported. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said that the Nigerian government approached his management for the assistance during a recent visit to Nigeria.

