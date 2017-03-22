MK Amsalem warns of coalition crisis ...

MK Amsalem warns of coalition crisis over delayed Ethiopian aliya

Tuesday

Israelis of Ethiopian descent take part in a protest in Jerusalem calling on gov't to bring the remaining members of their community living in Ethiopia, known as Falash Mura to settle in Israel, March 20, 2016. . MK David Amsalem threatened to cause another coalition crisis if no progress is made on the stalled immigration of 9,000 Ethiopian Jews waiting in Addis Ababa and Gondar to Israel.

Chicago, IL

