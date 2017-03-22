MK Amsalem warns of coalition crisis over delayed Ethiopian aliya
Israelis of Ethiopian descent take part in a protest in Jerusalem calling on gov't to bring the remaining members of their community living in Ethiopia, known as Falash Mura to settle in Israel, March 20, 2016. . MK David Amsalem threatened to cause another coalition crisis if no progress is made on the stalled immigration of 9,000 Ethiopian Jews waiting in Addis Ababa and Gondar to Israel.
