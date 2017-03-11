Major airlines give Kaduna airport a ...

Major airlines give Kaduna airport a miss

Nigeria's capital has cut off by air since Wednesday because the Abuja airport will be closed for at least six weeks for repairs. The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport was shut to all domestic and international flights from midnight on Tuesday, pending the start of long-overdue work to resurface its potholed runway.

Chicago, IL

