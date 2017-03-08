Landslide at Ethiopia garbage dump 'kills at least 24'6 min ago

At least 24 people were killed and 28 others injured in a giant landslide of garbage inside a trash dump on the outskirts of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, a city spokesman said today. The landslide late yesterday levelled more than 30 makeshift homes of squatters living inside the Koshe landfill, said Dagmawit Moges, head of the city communications bureau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.