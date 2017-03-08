Landslide at Ethiopia garbage dump 'k...

Landslide at Ethiopia garbage dump 'kills at least 24'6 min ago

21 hrs ago Read more: India.com

At least 24 people were killed and 28 others injured in a giant landslide of garbage inside a trash dump on the outskirts of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, a city spokesman said today. The landslide late yesterday levelled more than 30 makeshift homes of squatters living inside the Koshe landfill, said Dagmawit Moges, head of the city communications bureau.

