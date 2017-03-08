Julie Bishop will visit 'punisher' Rodrigo Duterte in his southern stronghold

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop will travel to Rodrigo Duterte's hometown in the southern Philippines this week in a rare diplomatic gesture to the foul-mouthed president who has presided over the killings of almost 8000 Filipinos in his so-called war on drugs.Ms Bishop will also visit Malaysia, where Prime Minister Najib Razak is implicated in the world's biggest financial scandal, declaring she will discuss issues including "progress in our strategic partnership". Duterte to human rights groups: 'Go to hell' Telling the US and EU they should withdraw their assistance to the Philippines if they're unhappy with his crackdown, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte also tells rights groups to "go to hell".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.