Journalists from African countries impressed by visit to Ethiopia
Ethiopia has set a good example to other countries in Africa in terms of freedom, liberty and rapid economic growth, a team of journalists from African countries said. After visiting the place where Nelson Mandela took military training in Ethiopia, the South African journalist from eNCA, Sikelelwa Mdingi, said Ethiopia has rendered commendable contributions for the liberation of Africa.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
