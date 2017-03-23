Journalists from African countries im...

Journalists from African countries impressed by visit to Ethiopia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Walta Information Centre

Ethiopia has set a good example to other countries in Africa in terms of freedom, liberty and rapid economic growth, a team of journalists from African countries said. After visiting the place where Nelson Mandela took military training in Ethiopia, the South African journalist from eNCA, Sikelelwa Mdingi, said Ethiopia has rendered commendable contributions for the liberation of Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,772 • Total comments across all topics: 279,803,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC