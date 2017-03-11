'Israel doesn't want Ethiopians'
In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Negusa said he discovered "a shameful sight" of thousands of Jews held up by various excuses, and who are not being allowed to immigrate to Israel even though the Israeli government approved their immigration. "It's sad to see so many Jews who should have come to Israel but are instead living their lives in a foreign country," Negusa said.
