Indian hand-made textile products exhibition to be held in Ethiopia

The Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council of India is organizing an exclusive exhibition for hand-made textile products of Indian artisan dubbed as INTEXPO Ethiopia at Lalibella Hall of Sheraton Addis for two days, 6th and 7th March of 2017. According to a presser the Indian Embassy in Addis Ababa sent to Walta Information Center, the exhibition is part of Indian government Export Promotion Program for the year 2016-17.

