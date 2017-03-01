Hundreds thousands of participants turn up for massive GERD run

The massive Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam run held in Addis Ababa and major regional towns of the country today in almost three weeks running up to the six year foundation anniversary of the dam. The run, which was organized by National Coordination Office for Public Participation of the GERD, attracted hundreds of thousands of participants nationwide with Addis Ababa alone flooded by nearly hundred thousand participants in a six kilometers march having its initial and destination point at Meskel Square.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.