Hundreds thousands of participants tu...

Hundreds thousands of participants turn up for massive GERD run

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

The massive Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam run held in Addis Ababa and major regional towns of the country today in almost three weeks running up to the six year foundation anniversary of the dam. The run, which was organized by National Coordination Office for Public Participation of the GERD, attracted hundreds of thousands of participants nationwide with Addis Ababa alone flooded by nearly hundred thousand participants in a six kilometers march having its initial and destination point at Meskel Square.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb 21 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb 20 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb 20 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb 20 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb 20 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb 19 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb 19 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,332 • Total comments across all topics: 279,351,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC