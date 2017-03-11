'Great injustice': MKs fight for aliya of remaining Ethiopian Jews
MKs from many different political parties came together to push the Israeli government to expedite the remaining Ethiopian Jews' aliya. Four MKs who returned from a visit to Gondar and Addis Ababa on Monday have said they intend to increase pressure on the government to implement the aliya of 9,000 Ethiopian Jews.
