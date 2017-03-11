'Great injustice': MKs fight for aliy...

'Great injustice': MKs fight for aliya of remaining Ethiopian Jews

Monday Read more: Jerusalem Post

MKs from many different political parties came together to push the Israeli government to expedite the remaining Ethiopian Jews' aliya. Four MKs who returned from a visit to Gondar and Addis Ababa on Monday have said they intend to increase pressure on the government to implement the aliya of 9,000 Ethiopian Jews.

Chicago, IL

